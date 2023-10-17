Motorists are asked to be aware of massive traffic disruption in Larne following the discovery of a suspicious object
There is currently a security alert in the Narrow Gauge Road area of Larne following the discovery of a suspicious object.
A statement from the PSNI said there are diversions in place at the Circular Road roundabout, Murrayfield and Antiville roundabouts.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
The PSNI statement adds that “An update will follow in due course”.