Motorists are asked to be aware of massive traffic disruption in Larne following the discovery of a suspicious object

There is currently a security alert in the Narrow Gauge Road area of Larne following the discovery of a suspicious object.
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:25 BST
A statement from the PSNI said there are diversions in place at the Circular Road roundabout, Murrayfield and Antiville roundabouts.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

The PSNI statement adds that “An update will follow in due course”.

