Motorists asked to avoid busy NI road after collision closes route

A collision in Co Down has closed a busy road.

TrafficwatchNI say: "There has been a collision on Ballyblack Road East (near Carrowdore) not far from the junction with Grange Road.

Ballyblack Road, Carrowdore

"The road is blocked in both directions at present.

"Avoid if possible."

Road closed

