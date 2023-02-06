Motorists being asked to move into bus lane to overcome road works in Belfast-bound traffic
Motorists are now being asked to move into the bus lane to overcome road works and lane restrictions this morning in the Belfast lane of the A23 Ballygowan Road.
A post on @TrafficwatchNI said ‘#Belfast A23 Ballygowan Road citybound towards A55 Knock Road / Castlereagh Rd Jct - all traffic will need to MOVE INTO the bus lane this AM @Translink_NI due to the lane restriction’.
They said the restriction was happening ‘in each direction between A55 Knock Road & Brentwood Park’.
The post adds that ‘excavation on road emergency @NIElectricity fault will cause disruption traffic heading into Belfast Mon AM rush hour @Translink_NI allow extra time for your journey’.