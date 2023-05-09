News you can trust since 1737
Motorists should expect delays on the Ards Peninsula after a road was closed by the PSNI

A road has been closed by the PSNI on the Ards peninsula, TrafficwatchNI are reporting.

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th May 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:21 BST

A Tweet says: “Greyabbey other media reporting A20 #Newtownards Rd closed by @PSNIArdsNDown between Spring Lane & R`bout Main St”.

It adds there “are no other details” and motorists should “expect delays”.

Another post on social media from Police Ards and North Down says: “Police are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Newtownards Road, Greyabbey near Spring Lane, Greyabbey.

"The road is currently closed.

"Road users are advised to avoid this area where possible. Thank you for your assistance.”

Related topics:PSNIMotorists