Motorists WARNED about heavy traffic on M3 and M2 motorways after vehicle overturns
Motorists are being asked to be aware of heavy traffic on the M3 and M2 motorways.
A statement from the PSNI advised that ‘road users should be aware of heavy traffic on the M3, Belfast heading towards the M2, following a single vehicle road traffic collision’
They ask motorists to ‘please proceed with caution’.