Motorway remains closed southbound following RTC- Northbound reopened with speed restrictions- seek alternative route
Motorists are advised that the north bound lanes of the M2 motorway between Templepatrick and the Sandyknowes Roundabout have reopened with a 30mph speed limit in place.
By Michael Cousins
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 8:52am
The southbound lanes remain closed this morning due to a serious road traffic collision.Drivers using the north bound lanes are asked to drive with caution, reduce speed and maintain their distance to other vehicles.
Police and emergency services are attending a four vehicle road traffic collision.
Updates as available