N.I. man (50s) rescued from vehicle by firefighters using hydraulic cutter

A Northern Ireland man in his 50s was rescued by firefighters using hydraulic cutting equipment to free him from a vehicle after a road traffic collision on Thursday morning.

The two vehicle collision, which involved a Lexus and a van, occurred in Northway, Portadown shortly after 8:00am on Thursday.

The road has since re-opened.

Three Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) fire appliances - two from Portadown and one from Lurgan - attended the scene.

The man rescued from two vehicle road traffic collision was removed using a spinal board and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The NIFRS finished dealing with the incident at 9:27am.

The current condition of the man rescued from the crash is not yet known.

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland also attended the scene.

PSNI Inspector Quinn appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the police.

“The collision occurred this morning between a van and a maroon Lexus, one person was taken to hospital for treatment.

“I would particularly like to speak to anyone who was travelling on Northway, Portadown between 8.00 am and 8.30 am this morning to contact police on 101 quoting 276 of 20/12/18."