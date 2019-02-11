N.I. pedestrian hospitalised after road traffic collision

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a road traffic collision on Monday morning.

The incident was reported to the P.S.N.I. shortly before 9:00am.

Castlereagh Street, Belfast. (Photo: Google Street View)

The collision occurred in Castlereagh Street in east Belfast and involved a car and a male pedestrian.

P.S.N.I. Inspector Sayers appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the police immediately.

"The collision, involving a taxi and a man aged in his 20s, was reported to us just before 9:00am," said Inspector Sayers.

“Police attended the scene, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment for a head and hip injury.

“I am urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or who captured it on dash cam, to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 229 of 11/02/19," added Inspector Sayers.