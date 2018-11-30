N.I. schoolboy hospitalised after being struck by lorry

A Northern Ireland schoolboy was hospitalised after he was struck by a lorry on Friday morning.
Police confirmed that they attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian at Victoria Road, Newbuildings, on the outskirts of Londonderry at around 7.50 a.m. The child's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
"A teenage boy was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The road was closed for a short time but has since re-opened," a police spokesperson confirmed.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage should contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 221 30/11/18.