N.I. traffic confusion as four sets of traffic lights stop working

Four sets of traffic lights have stopped working in Belfast after a power failure.

Traffic lights are currently out at Lisburn Road (at junction with Tate's Avenue); Ormeau Road (at University Street junction); Donegall Road (Roden Street junction) and Lisburn Road (at City Hospital).

"We are aware of a #fault in the South Belfast area," tweeted Northern Ireland Electricity (N.I.A.) Networks.

"A repair team has been assigned and is on its way. Real time updates are available at #Powercheck http://ow.ly/6lXN30okhAz

"If you see any of our equipment damaged please call us immediately on 03457 643 643."