New park and ride provision for Trooperslane Carrickfergus

Translink has confirmed it is on track to provide a new park and ride facility at Trooperslane on the outskirts of Carrickfergus by 2021.

The project, which is expected to commence next year, will also ease pressure on car parking in the vicinity of Carrickfergus Train Station.

A spokesperson for the public transport company said: “Translink can confirm that land transfer discussions between Translink and the Department for Infrastructure are at an advanced stage, with these hopefully completing later this year.

“We anticipate that appropriate funding will be granted thereafter. It is hoped that a planning application will be submitted to the relevant authorities later this year, with a view to commencing work on an approximately 200 space P&R facility at Trooperslane during 2020 for completion during 2021, subject to appropriate funding and permissions. “It is hoped that this planned facility will alleviate pressure on car parking in the vicinity of Carrickfergus Train Station.”

Details about the time frame followed a meeting between DUP representatives and Translink CEO Chris Conway.

Speaking after the discussions, Knockagh local government election candidate Marc Collins said: “It is excellent to hear Translink’s plans to proceed with the new park and ride facility at Trooperslane.

“The new facility, which will feature 200 car parking spaces, as well as cycle storage and pedestrian links to the rail platform, will hopefully help to ease some of the pressures we currently see at Carrickfergus Railway Station.

“I look forward to working with Translink in the future to ensure this vital project reaches its completion in a timely manner.”

Translink added that extension of park and ride capacity is a major priority as it seeks to make public transport ‘your first choice for travel in Northern Ireland’.