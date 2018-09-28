NI man killed in Australia: What we know so far

A man from Northern Ireland has tragically died after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a road traffic collision in Australia - here's what we know so far.

Read More: NI man killed in horror crash in Australia



Who is the man and where is he from?

Ryan Nugent, 28 years-old and originally from Moy in Co Tyrone.

What happened?

Mr. Nugent was was killed when the BMW he was a passenger in smashed into the back of a truck at Botany, south of Sydney around midnight on Thursday.

New South Wales Police said the truck had been stopped at a red light when the collision occurred.

Was anyone else killed or injured?

The 27 year-old driver of the car Mr. Nugent was travelling in was trapped inside the car for 40 minutes before he was rushed to hospital where he is fighting for his life.

The driver of the lorry was not hurt.

What has been the reaction to Mr. Nugent's tragic death?

Mid Ulster Councillor Denise Mullen, who lives in Moy, said the village had been left “stunned” by the news of Mr Nugent’s death.

The SDLP representative, who knows the family, said: “Ryan’s mother used to own a dry cleaners in the village. The family emigrated to Australia a number of years ago. They were a really lovely family and very well-known in the area."

New South Wales Police Chief Inspector Phil Brooks said the incident was “very sad and tragic”.