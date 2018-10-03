NI woman struck by car and rushed to hospital

A female pedestrian was taken to hospital after she was struck by car on a busy Northern Ireland road on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened on Branch Road in Londonderry at 8:40am said the PSNI.
The woman, who is in her sixties, was treated by paramedics at the scene and transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.
One eye witness reported seeing a person "lying on the road" at approximately 8:40am.
There was some disruption to traffic.
The road has since been cleared.