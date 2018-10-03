NI woman struck by car and rushed to hospital

A female pedestrian was taken to hospital after she was struck by car on a busy Northern Ireland road on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Branch Road in Londonderry at 8:40am said the PSNI.

The female pedestrian received treatment at the scene before she was taken to hospital.

The woman, who is in her sixties, was treated by paramedics at the scene and transferred to Altnagelvin Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.​

One eye witness reported seeing a person "lying on the road" at approximately 8:40am.

There was some disruption to traffic.

The road has since been cleared.