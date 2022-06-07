Northern Ireland flights: Airline apologises for cancellation amid chaos

The live flight checker for Belfast International airport reveals that one Easyjet flight from Manchester has been cancelled and another one from London Gatwick has been delayed so far today.

Easyjet has been asked for a comment.

Also according to the site a TUI flight coming from Dalaman to Belfast International has been delayed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easyjet

A spokeswoman for TUI said: "We’d like to apologise to customers travelling on flight TOM817 from Dalaman to Belfast which has unfortunately been delayed due to knock-on operational issues. This is after the initial flight was delayed arriving into Dalaman.

"We’ve been in regular contact with impacted customers and offered them overnight accommodation as we worked through a new flight plan. The flight is now expected to arrive in Belfast on Wednesday 8 June.

"Customers on this flight are entitled to compensation in line with regulations and we have proactively sent them information on how to submit a claim. We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding and we are sorry for any inconvenience caused."

It is understood that TUI needed to source more crew in order to be able to continue the flight due to the overnight delay on the outbound leg causing disruption to staffing rosters.

Flights delayed

A spokesperson from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are operating a huge programme of flights from Belfast International for Summer 22 and taking many thousands of customers away on their well-deserved holidays.

"We are receiving positive feedback from many happy customers, thanks to our dedicated teams who are continuing to work tirelessly to provide the best customer service in the industry.

"You only have to look at our fully staffed check-in desks to see the difference between ourselves and other airlines.

"We took action to recruit well ahead of the bounce back and as such we have a very visible uniformed presence (referred to as the Red Team) in our UK airports as well as in our main overseas airports and in resorts.

"This team are on hand, making an enormous difference in terms of assisting and guiding our customers through their journey with us.”

Meanwhile this is what is happening at George Best Belfast City Airport.According to their flight information a Flybe flight going to Amsterdam has been cancelled.