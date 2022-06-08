Northern Ireland flights: These are some of the flights experiencing delays today - airline apologises to customers for ‘delays’

The live flight checker for Belfast International airport reveals that one Jet2.com flight from Verona in Italy has been delayed - as has the departure of a TUI flight to Ibiza.
Representatives from both airlines have been asked to comment on the delays.
Meanwhile, at George Best Belfast City Airport ALL flights appear to be arriving and departing as scheduled.
And in a statement a TUI spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry to customers on flight TOM1330 from Belfast to Ibiza on 8 June which has unfortunately been delayed due to a technical issue.
“This flight is now scheduled to depart on 9 June.
“We are in regular contact with all impacted customers and have offered transport, overnight accommodation, meals and refreshments as needed.
“We understand that last minute delays are disappointing and we’d like to reassure customers that we are doing everything we can to get them on holiday.
“The majority of our flights are operating as planned and we apologise again for any inconvenience caused.”