Northern Ireland flights: These are some of the flights experiencing delays today - airlines apologise to customers for ‘delays’

The live flight checker for Belfast International airport reveals that one Jet2.com flight from Verona in Italy has been delayed - as has the departure of a TUI flight to Ibiza.

Meanwhile, at George Best Belfast City Airport ALL flights appear to be arriving and departing as scheduled.

In a statement a TUI spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry to customers on flight TOM1330 from Belfast to Ibiza on 8 June which has unfortunately been delayed due to a technical issue.

“This flight is now scheduled to depart on 9 June.

“We are in regular contact with all impacted customers and have offered transport, overnight accommodation, meals and refreshments as needed.

“We understand that last minute delays are disappointing and we’d like to reassure customers that we are doing everything we can to get them on holiday.

“The majority of our flights are operating as planned and we apologise again for any inconvenience caused.”

And a Jet2.com and Jet2holidays spokesperson said: “Due to Air Traffic Control (ATC) strikes affecting Verona Airport, flight LS340 from Belfast International to Verona has been delayed.

“Although this situation is completely outside of our control, we are doing our very best to look after customers including arranging food, refreshments and hotel accommodation tonight.

“We apologise for any inconvenience, and we look forward to flying our customers to Verona.”

