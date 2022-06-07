Northern Ireland flights: These are some of the routes cancelled and delayed

The live flight checker for Belfast International airport reveals that one Easyjet flight from Manchester has been cancelled and another one from London Gatwick has been delayed so far today.

Also according to the site a TUI flight coming from Dalaman to Belfast International has been delayed.

Easyjet and TUI have been asked for a comment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are operating a huge programme of flights from Belfast International for Summer 22 and taking many thousands of customers away on their well-deserved holidays.

"We are receiving positive feedback from many happy customers, thanks to our dedicated teams who are continuing to work tirelessly to provide the best customer service in the industry.

"You only have to look at our fully staffed check-in desks to see the difference between ourselves and other airlines.

"We took action to recruit well ahead of the bounce back and as such we have a very visible uniformed presence (referred to as the Red Team) in our UK airports as well as in our main overseas airports and in resorts.