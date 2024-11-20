Northern Ireland motorists asked to take extra care on the roads this morning especially on those which may not have been gritted
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are asking motorists in Northern Ireland to take extra care on the roads this morning especially on those which may not have been gritted.
They also ask motorists to “clear your windscreen of ice and snow before you set off and remember to slow down and increase the distance between you and the car ahead”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.