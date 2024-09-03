Northern Ireland traffic: Agivey Road, Kilrea reopened this morning after emergency crews rushed to serious collision yesterday

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 07:30 BST
A Co Antrim road which had been closed yesterday after a single vehicle collision has now reopened.

Motorists are now advised that the Agivey Road, Kilrea, which was closed yesterday evening, Monday 2nd September, following a serious collision in the area, has this morning re-opened.

Earlier the PSNI advised motorists to avoid the Agivey Road, Kilrea, as police and emergency services were at the scene of a serious one vehicle road traffic collision.

And diversions were put in place.

