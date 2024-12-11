Northern Ireland traffic: Air Ambulance attends road traffic collision on Coast Road in Glenarm - one person taken to Royal Victoria Hospital

Road users are advised that the Coast Road in Glenarm, which was closed earlier following a road traffic collision, has now fully re-opened.

An earlier notice from the PSNI had warned that the Coast Road in Glenarm was closed in both directions between the Dickeystown Road and the Drumnagreagh Road following a road traffic collision this morning.

The PSNI statement had added that motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said - referring to the Coast Road collision, Larne – they ‘received a 999 call at 06:59 on Wednesday, 11th December 2024 following reports of an RTC on the Coast Road area, Larne’.

‘NIAS despatched one Emergency Ambulance, a Hazard Area Response Team, an Ambulance Officer and the Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were also tasked to the scene,’ they added.

‘One patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance’.

And a short time ago road users were advised that the Mossfield Road in Irvinestown, which was closed earlier following a road traffic collision, has now fully re-opened.

This morning the Winter Service – a Government organisation – said: ‘Icy conditions are expected on some roads in the West and North of the province this morning.

‘Salting has been undertaken on the main routes likely to be affected.

‘Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads’.

Earlier, according to TrafficwatchNI there was a road traffic collision at the M2 at Nelson Street where the Motorway splits to go to Nelson Street or carry on to the M3 Bridge.

And in Armagh, road users are advised that the Traffic Signals at College Hill (outside Deansbridge Service Station) are currently All Out.