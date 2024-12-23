Northern Ireland traffic and travel: PSNI wish public a safe Christmas as 64 road deaths confirmed for 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In their statement they add that ‘Sadly, more people have lost their lives on our roads over the last few days, bringing the total number of road deaths this year to 64.
‘Our thoughts go out the families at this sad time and we are urging everyone to take extra caution when getting behind the wheel over the busy Christmas period.
‘Operation Season’s Greetings will is well underway with high-visibility police officers on patrol across Northern Ireland to prevent crime.
‘Keeping people safe is our priority – whether that’s on the roads, in our transport hubs, while shopping and socialising; generally going about their day-to-day business.
‘Our Winter Anti-Drink Drive campaign began at the start of this month with officers carrying out a number of road safety operations.
‘Between December 1st – 15th we arrested 132 motorists.
‘Do not add yourself to that list.
‘If convicted you will face the prospect of starting the New Year with a court appearance and losing your driving license. This can have a huge impact on your life and that of your family.
‘If you get behind the wheel of a vehicle after having a drink, you are putting yourself and everyone else at risk.
‘Drink driving is not acceptable and we all have a part to play in making society treat it shamefully.
‘If you are aware of anyone who is drinking or taking drugs and driving, please call the police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.
Or if you prefer to stay completely anonymous, but know someone who is drinking or taking drugs and driving, you can tell Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.