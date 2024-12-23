Northern Ireland traffic and travel: PSNI wish public a safe Christmas as 64 road deaths confirmed for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI have wished the Northern Ireland public a safe festive season as Christmas is almost here.

In their statement they add that ‘Sadly, more people have lost their lives on our roads over the last few days, bringing the total number of road deaths this year to 64.

‘Our thoughts go out the families at this sad time and we are urging everyone to take extra caution when getting behind the wheel over the busy Christmas period.

‘Operation Season’s Greetings will is well underway with high-visibility police officers on patrol across Northern Ireland to prevent crime.

A police officer holds a roadside breathalyser alcohol breath test after taking a sample from a driver.

‘Keeping people safe is our priority – whether that’s on the roads, in our transport hubs, while shopping and socialising; generally going about their day-to-day business.

‘Our Winter Anti-Drink Drive campaign began at the start of this month with officers carrying out a number of road safety operations.

‘Between December 1st – 15th we arrested 132 motorists.

‘Do not add yourself to that list.

‘If convicted you will face the prospect of starting the New Year with a court appearance and losing your driving license. This can have a huge impact on your life and that of your family.

‘If you get behind the wheel of a vehicle after having a drink, you are putting yourself and everyone else at risk.

‘Drink driving is not acceptable and we all have a part to play in making society treat it shamefully.

‘If you are aware of anyone who is drinking or taking drugs and driving, please call the police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.