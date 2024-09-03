Northern Ireland traffic: Battleford Road outside Armagh currently closed after single-vehicle collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 13:35 BST
The Battleford Road outside Armagh is currently closed due to a single-vehicle collision.

A PSNI statement says that traffic from Armagh is being diverted up the Tullyneagh and Maydown Roads.

While Armagh-bound traffic is being directed to the Bracknagh Road towards Killylea Road.

