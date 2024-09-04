Northern Ireland traffic: Condolences issued after woman in 40s dies in hospital following single-vehicle collision in Ballymena
This morning Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “The driver of the black Peugeot car, a woman aged in her 40s, sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision which occurred at approximately 8.05pm.
“Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist their enquiries.
“Please call 101, quoting reference 1515 03/09/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”
Last night a PSNI spokesman said the Cushendall Road outside Ballymena was closed due to a serious road traffic collision.
It added that the closure was in place from the junctions of Tully Road and Killyflugh Road and from Ballygarvey Road.
The route reopened this morning.
Independent Councillor for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Rodney Quigley, said: “This is another terrible death on our roads and another family left grieving.
"I want to extend my deepest sympathies to this woman’s family after her death and know that my thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.”
Ulster Unionist Councillor for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alan Barr, said 'within a 24-hour period, people are hearing the news of another tragic death on our roads’.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the woman's family and friends,” he added.
"I also want to praise the efforts of the efforts of the emergency services who attended the scene.
"As we enter the darker nights, unfortunately the risk of road traffic collisions increases,” he said.
"Therefore, I urge community groups and individuals to engage with organisations such as Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Road Safe NI, who offer excellent road safety educational programmes."
