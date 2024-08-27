Northern Ireland traffic: Frosses Road fully reopened in early hours after serious road traffic collision
The Frosses Road near Dunloy in Co Antrim has fully re-opened following a serious road traffic collision last night.
The busy route was closed last night in both directions after the collision – and motorists were asked to take an alternative route.
Police added yesterday that an update will be provided in due course.
