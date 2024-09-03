A man has died after a single vehicle collision last night in Kilrea.

A PSNI statement said the 35-year-old was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Vauxhall Astra which collided with a tree after it left the Agivey Road at around 8.40pm Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the crash, would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries.