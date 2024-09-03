Northern Ireland traffic: Man killed in serious one car collision on Agivey Road, Kilrea after blue Vauxhall Astra collided with a tree
The route has just reopened after being closed overnight when emergency crews were rushed to the scene.
A PSNI statement said the 35-year-old was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Vauxhall Astra which collided with a tree after it left the Agivey Road at around 8.40pm Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the crash, would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries.
"The number to call is 101, quote reference 1652 02/09/24.”
