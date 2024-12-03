Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists asked to exercise caution this morning with 'a risk of ice on roads'

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 07:39 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 07:42 BST
Motorists are being asked to be careful this morning as ‘temperatures fell below freezing with a risk of ice on roads’, according to the Department for Infrastructure.

Their report adds that the ‘salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk was undertaken Monday evening’.

The DFI report adds that ‘further salting (was) undertaken on some routes in the North and West of the Province Tuesday morning’ but ‘road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads’.

According to the Met Office Northern Ireland it will be ‘dry and bright today’ with rain this evening.

Leaving tread marks in winter conditions, close-up of car tires on a snowy, icy roadplaceholder image
Leaving tread marks in winter conditions, close-up of car tires on a snowy, icy road

‘It will be mainly dry and bright day with some sunshine, perhaps an isolated shower around the coast,’ says the Met Office.

‘Chilly with a frost at first and the odd fog patch. Cloud thickening in the west by dusk’. The forecast adds that there will be a maximum temperature 7 °C.

Tonight there will be ‘outbreaks of rain during this evening’ but ‘becoming mainly dry with clearing skies overnight with a frost possible along with icy patches. Minimum temperature 0 °C’.

And tomorrow (Wednesday) there will be ‘a dry and bright start’ but ‘turning wet and windy during the afternoon and evening with coastal gales’ and a maximum temperature 8 °C.

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is ‘blustery showers on Thursday’, a ‘bright start on Friday, turning wet and windy later’ but to ‘brighten up on Saturday, occasional wintry showers and chilly northerly winds’.

