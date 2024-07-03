Northern Ireland traffic: Nutts Corner Road, Crumlin reopens after road traffic collision
Nutts Corner Road, Crumlin, has fully reopened to motorists following an earlier road traffic collision.
Emergency services were earlier called to the scene of a road traffic collision on Nutts Corner Road, Crumlin.
The road closure had been in place between Tullywest Road and Randox Road.
