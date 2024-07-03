Northern Ireland traffic: Nutts Corner Road, Crumlin reopens after road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2024, 13:04 BST
Nutts Corner Road, Crumlin, has fully reopened to motorists following an earlier road traffic collision.

Emergency services were earlier called to the scene of a road traffic collision on Nutts Corner Road, Crumlin.

The road closure had been in place between Tullywest Road and Randox Road.

