Northern Ireland traffic: Police statement this afternoon says M22 remains closed in both directions between junction 1 (Dunsilly) and junction 2 (Ballygrooby)
Motorists are advised that a the M22 is closed in both directions between junction 1 (Dunsilly) and junction 2 (Ballygrooby).
A statement from the PSNI says the closure is ‘due to a security alert’.
The route has been closed since this morning.
