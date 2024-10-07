Northern Ireland traffic: Police statement this afternoon says M22 remains closed in both directions between junction 1 (Dunsilly) and junction 2 (Ballygrooby)

By Gemma Murray
Published 7th Oct 2024, 08:45 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 15:32 GMT
Motorists are advised that a the M22 is closed in both directions between junction 1 (Dunsilly) and junction 2 (Ballygrooby).

A statement from the PSNI says the closure is ‘due to a security alert’.

The route has been closed since this morning.

