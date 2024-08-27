Northern Ireland traffic: PSNI appeal for information after 53-year-old motorcyclist killed in collision with a grey Volkswagen Polo on Frosses Road in Dunloy
This morning the Frosses Road near Dunloy in Co Antrim fully re-opened following a serious road traffic collision last night.
In a statement, Inspector Cherith Adair said that ‘53-year-old motorcyclist Andrew Agnew sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision, which occurred at the junction of Frosses Road and Station Road at around 8.20pm’.
The statement added that officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries.
Please call 101, quoting reference 1351 26/08/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ ”
