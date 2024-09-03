NIAS

A man has died after a single vehicle collision last night in Kilrea.

The route has just reopened after being closed overnight when emergency crews were rushed to the scene.

A PSNI statement said the 35-year-old was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Vauxhall Astra which collided with a tree after it left the Agivey Road at around 8.40pm Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the crash, would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries.

"The number to call is 101, quote reference 1652 02/09/24.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in a statement SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has extended her deepest condolences after the tragic death of a 35-year-old motorist in Kilrea.

Ms Hunter said: “I am heartbroken to learn this morning of the tragic death of a 35-year-old man following a road accident last night in Kilrea.

"I have no doubt that this will be a devastating and life changing loss for his family and friends and I am sure that the local community will rally around them and offer their support in the coming days, weeks, months and years ahead.

"I am appealing to anyone in the area who may have knowledge of the accident to go to the PSNI and share any information they may have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Right across our island we have seen far too many accidents on our roads this year and more must be done to keep people safe.