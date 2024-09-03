Northern Ireland traffic: Sympathy expressed after man killed in serious one car collision on Agivey Road, Kilrea after blue Vauxhall Astra collided with a tree
The route has just reopened after being closed overnight when emergency crews were rushed to the scene.
A PSNI statement said the 35-year-old was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Vauxhall Astra which collided with a tree after it left the Agivey Road at around 8.40pm Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit who are investigating the crash, would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage that could assist their enquiries.
"The number to call is 101, quote reference 1652 02/09/24.”
And in a statement SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has extended her deepest condolences after the tragic death of a 35-year-old motorist in Kilrea.
Ms Hunter said: “I am heartbroken to learn this morning of the tragic death of a 35-year-old man following a road accident last night in Kilrea.
"I have no doubt that this will be a devastating and life changing loss for his family and friends and I am sure that the local community will rally around them and offer their support in the coming days, weeks, months and years ahead.
"I am appealing to anyone in the area who may have knowledge of the accident to go to the PSNI and share any information they may have.
"Right across our island we have seen far too many accidents on our roads this year and more must be done to keep people safe.
"I look forward to working closely with the Department of Infrastructure and the PSNI to improve the safety of our roads and to identify any changes potentially needed in the local area."
