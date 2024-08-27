Northern Ireland traffic: The Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn is closed in both directions after a collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th Aug 2024, 11:05 BST
Road closedRoad closed
The Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn is closed in both directions this morning, Tuesday 27th August, following a report of a road traffic collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

