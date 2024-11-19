Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has confirmed that the Department’s winter service team is ready to keep people moving on our roads during the current cold snap.

A statement from the Department for Infrastructure said around 300 staff and 130 gritters are available to salt main roads to keep traffic moving safely and freely.

Twelve specialist snow blowers are also available to be deployed if required.

Minister O’Dowd said: “Every year our winter service operation remains in place from October to April to ensure 7,000 kilometres of the road network on the salting schedule remain open.

"I have allocated £3.1million funding from the October monitoring round towards delivering a full winter service to help keep our roads safer during snow and icy conditions.

"In addition, a further £1m will be targeted towards gully emptying given the potential impact of severe weather.

"With freezing temperatures forecast for this week and some disruption on our roads possible, staff are now being deployed as necessary.

“We currently have around 74,000 tonnes of salt in stock and in addition over 5,750 salt bins and 72,500 grit piles are also available for use by the public on a self-help basis on selected routes not included on the salting schedule.”

As part of the winter service, the Department salts the main through routes which carry more than 1,500 vehicles per day.

In exceptional circumstances, roads with difficult topography carrying between 1,000 and 1,500 vehicles daily will also be salted.

This means that 28% of the road network will be salted, directly benefiting around 80% of road users.

As in previous years, arrangements are in place to enlist the help of contractors and local farmers to assist in efforts to clear blocked roads in the event of significant snow.

Minister O’Dowd said: “During wintry weather my staff work round the clock to grit the roads and keep traffic moving but despite our best efforts it is important to remember that we cannot guarantee ice free roads even after salting.

"This cold snap coincides with Road Safety Week and is a timely reminder that we all need to be mindful of the changing conditions and adjust the way we drive, ride or cycle to ensure it is appropriate for the conditions.