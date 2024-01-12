The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice affecting Northern Ireland.

The warning applies across all six counties and is valid on Monday 15 January from 3am until midnight.

The forecaster says that showers will increasingly fall as snow, bringing some disruption to parts of Northern Ireland.What to expect;-

• Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice affecting Northern Ireland. (Snow dog photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

• Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

• Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

The forecaster says that brisk northerly winds will drive showers well inland across Northern Ireland on Monday, with these initially falling as snow over higher ground and sleet and rain elsewhere.

"However, as increasingly cold air spreads south, showers will fall as snow to all levels by late morning. Up to 5 cm of snow is likely over higher routes such as the Coleraine Mountain road and Glenshane Pass.

"At lower levels, a few cms can be expected, with northern counties expected to see the more frequent showers.

"Ice will be an additional hazard for all areas into the evening."

The Met Office advises allowing extra time for journeys and checking for road closures or public transport delays.

"If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays (for example, warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).

