Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users are advised to exercise caution due to icy roads throughout Northern Ireland today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The advice comes amid a warning from TrafficwatchNI that the A12 Westlnk on-slip at Clifton Street (heading towards York Street) is blocked by a HGV.

And a paramedic is attending the incident.

Motorists are asked to find another route.

A PSNI statement said that stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so motorists are advised to ‘slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the Met Office have warned that "icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces".

The yellow warning for Ice for Northern Ireland is in place until 10am on Thursday.

Stock photo of a busy street during a heavy snowstorm

Weather from the Arctic began moving into the British Isles at the beginning of the week leaving temperatures no higher than 4-5 degrees C.

Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland heavy snow fell in many parts of the country overnight as Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings came into effect at midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Status Orange warning for snow and ice is in effect for counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway until midday on Thursday.

An Orange warning for snow and rain is in place for counties Cork and Waterford.

Ice warning

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place until midday with temperatures set to drop to around -4C.