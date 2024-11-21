Northern Ireland weather: Motorists asked to exercise caution due to icy roads amid emergency services attending crash on West Link

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Nov 2024, 07:59 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 08:24 GMT
Road users are advised to exercise caution due to icy roads throughout Northern Ireland today.
The advice comes amid a warning from TrafficwatchNI that the A12 Westlnk on-slip at Clifton Street (heading towards York Street) is blocked by a HGV.

And a paramedic is attending the incident.

Motorists are asked to find another route.

A PSNI statement said that stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so motorists are advised to ‘slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front’.

Meanwhile the Met Office have warned that "icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces".

The yellow warning for Ice for Northern Ireland is in place until 10am on Thursday.

Stock photo of a busy street during a heavy snowstormStock photo of a busy street during a heavy snowstorm
Weather from the Arctic began moving into the British Isles at the beginning of the week leaving temperatures no higher than 4-5 degrees C.

Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland heavy snow fell in many parts of the country overnight as Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings came into effect at midnight.

A Status Orange warning for snow and ice is in effect for counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway until midday on Thursday.

An Orange warning for snow and rain is in place for counties Cork and Waterford.

Ice warningIce warning
A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place until midday with temperatures set to drop to around -4C.

Met Éireann said snowfall accumulations are expected, which could lead to hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and travel disruption.

