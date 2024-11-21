Northern Ireland weather: Third weather warning issued for Storm Bert on Saturday as Met Office warn of around 10cm snowfall tonight

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 21st Nov 2024, 07:59 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 14:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Northern Ireland has been issued by the Met Office - with some spots set to see up to 10cm of snowfall.
Read More
Northern Ireland weather: Another Yellow Weather Warning from Met Office with a ...

The yellow weather warning comes into effect at 3pm today, Thursday, November 21, and is in place until 10am tomorrow, Friday, November 22.

And hours later a fresh weather warning for Storm Bert is issued for Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest warning – Storm Bert – runs from 3pm on Saturday to 7pm and will bring ‘strong winds for a time which may cause some disruption in places’.

Stephen Dixon from the Met Office says: “Cold weather is continuing for the next few days for Northern Ireland.

"Today is 3 degrees but feels like 0 degrees through the day,” he added.

"And overnight could get down to -4 degrees in some areas.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leaving tread marks in winter conditions, close-up of car tires on a snowy, icy roadLeaving tread marks in winter conditions, close-up of car tires on a snowy, icy road
Leaving tread marks in winter conditions, close-up of car tires on a snowy, icy road

storm Bert is transitiomn awasy from the cold air mass but it is bringing with it wet and windy weather

“Currently we have a snow and ice warning which comes into force at 3pm today and lasts until 10am tomorrow morning. That warning highlights travel disruption with snowy showers across Northern Ireland.

"Snow could accumulate to 10am over high ground and reach 2-5cm on lower ground.

"This is part of this cold pall of air over the UK at the moment with wintry hazards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stock photo of a busy street during a heavy snowstormStock photo of a busy street during a heavy snowstorm
Stock photo of a busy street during a heavy snowstorm

"But if we go further ahead, Friday in general for Northern Ireland is going to be a drier area for many, but there will be some showers feeding into northern areas of sleet and rain at times".

The Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon added that “on Saturday Storm Bert will bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK – in particular northern coastal areas of Northern Ireland.

"And with Storm Bert rainfall is one of the hazards – but there could be accumulations of snow as well.

"By the end of Saturday some areas will have seen see 60mm of rain – so it is going to be wet for many”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said Storm Bert “has been named basically as we are expecting some impacts from that”.

"And into the start of next week, Northern Ireland is also going to see unsettled weather as Storm Bert moves eastwards across the UK”.

The Met Office website today warns of ‘Sleet and snow showers, mainly in the north’.

Today will bring ‘scattered sleet and snow showers turning increasingly heavy and more frequent in the afternoon across the north’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be ‘largely dry with sunny spells in the south, but showers spreading here towards the end of the day’.

Tonight will see ‘frequent, often heavy showers of rain, sleet and snow affecting most parts’ with a ‘minimum temperature -1 °C’.

They add that tomorrow (Friday) Friday will see ‘scattered showers of rain, sleet and occasionally snow in the morning’.

The Met Office forecast adds that ‘these mostly dying out by the afternoon with increasing amounts of sunshine’ and a ‘maximum temperature 5 °C’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A PSNI statement said that stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so motorists are advised to ‘slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front’.

Meanwhile the Met Office have warned that "icy stretches are expected to form on untreated surfaces".

The yellow warning for Ice for Northern Ireland is in place until 10am on Thursday.

Weather from the Arctic began moving into the British Isles at the beginning of the week leaving temperatures no higher than 4-5 degrees C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland heavy snow fell in many parts of the country overnight as Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings came into effect at midnight.

A Status Orange warning for snow and ice is in effect for counties Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway until midday on Thursday.

An Orange warning for snow and rain is in place for counties Cork and Waterford.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place until midday with temperatures set to drop to around -4C.

Met Éireann said snowfall accumulations are expected, which could lead to hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and travel disruption.

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice