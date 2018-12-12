Nutts Corner re-opens after collision

The PSNI is advising motorists that Nutts Corner has reopened after a road traffic collision on Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at Nutts Corner near Crumlin.

Nutts Corner has reopened after a road traffic collision there on Wednesday morning.

Nutts Corner has reopened after a road traffic collision there on Wednesday morning.

Diversions were in place at the junction of Popular Road/Crosshill Road/Nutts Corner Road.

Emergency services attended the scene.