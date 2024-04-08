Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement the PSNI said that Oonagh Burns came from the Strabane area.

Inspector Cherith Adair confirmed that 35-year-old Oonagh Burns, “from the Strabane area, was driving a white Seat Leon on the Victoria Road when it left the carriageway close to the junction with the Grangefoyle Road, at around 1.40pm on Sunday afternoon”.

And “sadly, Oonagh was pronounced dead at the scene,” she added.

"Victoria Road was closed for a number of hours following the collision but has now re-opened.

"Our investigation is underway and I would ask anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and to make contact with the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield by calling 101, quoting reference number 813 07/04/24."You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Today notice on funeraltimes says that Oonagh was the ‘cherished and adored daughter of Kathleen and Seamus Burnsand much loved sister of Katherine, Patrick and Teresa’.

It adds that her Requiem Mass funeral will take place on April 11 at 10am in St Mary`s Church, Melmount with Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery’.

The death notice adds that her death ‘is deeply regretted by her heartbroken mum, dad, brother, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and family circle’.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam on http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Earlier on social media deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane City Council, SDLP Councillor Jason Barr said: “Sincere heartfelt condolences go out this morning to the Burns family at the Tragic loss of their Daughter and Sister Oonagh.

“The Strabane community is once again left numb.

"I pray god will give ths Burns family Circle and friends the strength to get through this.

"May Oonagh Rest in Peace”.

Another message from Clady Cross Community Development Association said: “The Clady Community are deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy involving one of Clady,s daughters Oonagh Burns formerly of Clady post Office and Shop.

"Details will be published later but in the meantime our deepest sympathy and condolences to the entire Burns family.

"May she rest in peace safe in the arms of Jesus.”

And, also on social media, the SDLP’s Mark H Durkan posted: “Awful news today of another tragedy on our roads.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Oonagh Burns and the wider Strabane community.”

Meanwhile, SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said, “Deeply sad and tragic news for one of our local Strabane Families today.

"The thoughts and heartfelt prayers of this entire community are with the Burns family and all those affected by this difficult loss of another young life on the A5 road.

“This heart-breaking news will be felt across our close community today.”

And in a poignant message the A5 group posted: “Sincere sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Oonagh Burns, the latest victim of the A5 at Victoria Road.

"May she rest in peace.