Overturned lorry causing traffic chaos

An overturned lorry is causing major disruption to traffic in Northern Ireland. The lorry became overturned after a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A5 Curr Road, Beragh, Co. Tyrone. The road is currently blocked in both directions. The PSNI are at the scene and have advised motorists to avoid the area. Long delays are expected.