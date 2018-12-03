Overturned van causing traffic chaos

An overturned van is causing long delays for motorists this morning.

It’s been reported that the vehicle overturned near the junction with the Hydepark Road near upper Hightown Road and Hightown Road in Glengormley.

It has been reported that the van overturned in Glengormley.

Motorists are being urged to exercise extra care when driving near the incident.