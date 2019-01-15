P.S.N.I. close N.I. street after collision

The P.S.N.I. have closed a Northern Ireland street after a road traffic collision on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened in Killyleagh, Co. Down and Plantation Street has been closed as a result.

Diversions are in place.

It is not yet known if there are any injuries.

Updates to follow.