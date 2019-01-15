P.S.N.I. close N.I. street after collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The P.S.N.I. have closed a Northern Ireland street after a road traffic collision on Tuesday afternoon. The collision happened in Killyleagh, Co. Down and Plantation Street has been closed as a result. The street was closed after a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place. It is not yet known if there are any injuries. Updates to follow. Avoid traffic delays across NI today