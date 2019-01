The P.S.N.I. was forced to close a Northern Ireland road on Tuesday evening after a road traffic collision.

The incident occurred on Knock Road near Dervock, Co. Antrim.

The scene of the road traffic collision near Dervock, Co. Antrim. (Photo: McAuley Multimedia)

A section of Knock Road between Lisconnan Road and Dervock remains closed.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Details on injuries are not yet known.

There are no further details at the moment.