Pedestrian dies at scene of hit and run Ballymena road collision - name released - condolences expressed
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal hit and run road traffic collision in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena.
Detective Inspector Finlay said: "Officers attended the scene of the collision, which was reported on Sunday, 28th August at around 10.20pm.
"At this stage, we believe a male, called John Corr, aged 57, was walking along the road when there was a collision with a car.
"A male and female, who we believe were occupants of the car, then stopped before making off after realising the male was seriously injured.
Most Popular
-
1
Ben Lowry: It is no wonder that support for the IRA has been growing
-
2
IRA victim won’t allow Feile an Phobail row to ‘blow over’
-
3
Royal Black Last Saturday 2022 Picture Special - The sun shone across the province as RBP brethren took part in the traditional Last Saturday parades
-
4
Downpatrick memorial event for IRA terrorist pair is coat trailing, says DUP man
-
5
Mystery over IRA suspect’s DNA from Orange hall massacre at Tullyvallen
"Mr Corr sadly passed away at the scene.
"We believe that the offending vehicle was potentially a silver coloured BMW and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver and passenger.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who has information, particularly if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage which could be of interest in our investigation or if you noticed a BMW car in the Ballymea area around 10.20pm. We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2134 28/08/22.”
Last night the Cushendall Road, Ballymena was closed in both directions.
It has now been reopened.
Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigian has expressed condolences following the death.
The North Antrim MLA said: “The community is in shock after a man died following a road traffic accident on the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena.
“My thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.
“I would urge anyone with information about this collision to bring it forward to the police.”