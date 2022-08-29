Pedestrian dies at scene of hit and run Ballymena road collision - name released - condolences expressed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Finlay said: "Officers attended the scene of the collision, which was reported on Sunday, 28th August at around 10.20pm.

"At this stage, we believe a male, called John Corr, aged 57, was walking along the road when there was a collision with a car.

"A male and female, who we believe were occupants of the car, then stopped before making off after realising the male was seriously injured.

John Corr

"Mr Corr sadly passed away at the scene.

"We believe that the offending vehicle was potentially a silver coloured BMW and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver and passenger.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who has information, particularly if you have any mobile phone or dashcam footage which could be of interest in our investigation or if you noticed a BMW car in the Ballymea area around 10.20pm. We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2134 28/08/22.”

Last night the Cushendall Road, Ballymena was closed in both directions.

It has now been reopened.

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigian has expressed condolences following the death.

The North Antrim MLA said: “The community is in shock after a man died following a road traffic accident on the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena.

“My thoughts are with this man’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.