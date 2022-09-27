Pedestrian who died after single vehicle collision is named
The man in his 40s who died following a single vehicle traffic collision in Aughnacloy has been named.
In a statement the PSNI say the man who died in the Aughnacloy collision was 44-year-old Niall McDonald from the Dungannon area.
Mr McDonald was involved in the single vehicle road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road.
PSNI Sergeant Green said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr McDonald walking in the area between approximately 11.00pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.”
Tributes paid by White City Dungannon Facebook page said: “Very sad to learn that Niall McDonald died suddenly, Niall lived on Drumcoo Green.
"Niall had lived for many years in Philladelphia and had returned to Dungannon. Niall was a very popular lad and highly respected in the Dungannon area.
“Deepest sympathy to Nialls family - his father Sean RIP, mother Noelle, his brothers Sean, Damien, Fergal and Ryan, his sisters Sinead and Naomi.
“Rest in Peace Niall.”
Posts underneath the tribute say: “Rip Nilly”, “Very sad news, condolences to the McDonald family. RIP Nilly” and “RIP Nilly thinking of you all, so sorry for your loss”.
Another post adds: “So very very sorry to hear this sad news - God Rest Nialls wee soul- sincere heartfelt sympathies to all the family- my neighbours in the White City for many years - Rest in Peace and happiness Niall - May God give your Mum and family strength and comfort”.
Last updated: Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, 09:57