Earlier a statement from the PSNI reveaed the collision happened in Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone.

PSNI Sergeant Green said: “The collision involving a pedestrian, was reported just before midnight on Monday evening, September 26th and occurred on the Tullyvar Road.

“Police attended the scene, where, sadly the man was pronounced dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would appeal for any witnesses who may have seen the man walking on the road between approximately 11.00pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.”

Posts on the White City, Dungannon page told of sympathy for Johnny Neeson.

A post said: “Very sad to hear that one of our great characters passed away last night, Johnny Neeson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy

“Johnny was born and brought up off Ann Steet and he lived for many years at the Ballygawley Road estate he then moved to the White City.

"Always a townie and always great company, deepest sympathy to the Neeson family and Rest in Peace Johhny lad, you have left some great memories.”

Underneath the post are 40 comments paying tribute to Mr Neeson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among many others the tributes include: “RIP Johnny u were a gentleman who made people laugh god rest ur soul ur now with ur wife it's sooo heartbreaking to know that u have passed away a gentle soul who done no wrong was the most loveliest man ever and had been one in a million rip friend until we meet again some sunny day GBNF”,

PSNI at the scene

“RIP Johnny. Lovely man and always good craic”, “Sad day for Dungannon ..another of its characters has left us for a better life in the sky...R.I.P. sir..”, “R.I.P Johnny a great neighbour of mine for years in the Ballygawley Road, thinking of his family at this sad time xxx”, “Awww sorry to hear this sad news Johnny was a great character, RIP Johnny” and “Sorry to hear this Jonny u had my laughing many times rest in peace”.

Earlier, on social media, motorists were advised that a Co Tyrone road remains closed after a serious collision last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists were advised that the Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy remains closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision.

The collision happened last evening.

Road closed

And this morning, in a Tweet, on TrafficwatchNI: “CoTyrone -Road users are advised that the A5 Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision, between Ballygawley and Aughnacloy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier police are advised motorists that the Sydenham By-Pass, at the junction of Dee Street towards Bangor, is now passable, following a two vehicle road traffic collision this morning.