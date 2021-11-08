Pensioner on motorbike dies after three-vehicle collision

Police have revealed that he was 74-year-old Tom Richardson - and he died following a road traffic collision at the Upper Road area of Carrickfergus.

Inspector Bryan said: “Just after 9:05am, it was reported that a motorbike, a black Mercedes Vito and a black Honda Accord were involved in the incident.

“Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The Upper Road remains closed at the junctions with the Trooperslane Road and the Upper Station Road.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 371 08/11/21.”

Road closed

