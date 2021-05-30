PICTURES: 19 images of families basking in glorious Bank Holiday sunshine | PSNI ask motorists to avoid NI beach after traffic congestion

In a post on Police Causeway Coast and Glens Facebook page they said: “Looks like everyone is enjoying the sun today.

“Unfortunately the traffic at Benone is backed up almost to the Point Road in one direction and to Ballyhacket in the other direction trying to get to the beach.

“If you can avoid the area and ease congestion please do so.

“Can we also ask people to be mindful that Emergency Services may be required in the area and to try and accommodate this as much as they can should it be required.”

1. Helens Bay Beach. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye. Buy photo

2. 30th May 2021 Helens bay Beach. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye. Buy photo

3. Dad, Brendan Fiddes, with his wife Crystal and their children Asher (1) and Leandro (4). All from Newtownabbey at Helens Bay Beach. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye. Buy photo

4. Life guards patrol Helens Bay Beach. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye. Buy photo