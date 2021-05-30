PICTURES: 19 images of families basking in glorious Bank Holiday sunshine | PSNI ask motorists to avoid NI beach after traffic congestion
As families around NI enjoyed the glorious sunshine today police asked motorists to avoid Benone beach in County Londonderry.
In a post on Police Causeway Coast and Glens Facebook page they said: “Looks like everyone is enjoying the sun today.
“Unfortunately the traffic at Benone is backed up almost to the Point Road in one direction and to Ballyhacket in the other direction trying to get to the beach.
“If you can avoid the area and ease congestion please do so.
“Can we also ask people to be mindful that Emergency Services may be required in the area and to try and accommodate this as much as they can should it be required.”
