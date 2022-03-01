PICTURES: ‘Ongoing incident’ in north Belfast linked to ‘attempted ATM theft’
Police have this morning asked both motorists and pedestrians to avoid an area of Belfast due to an ‘ongoing incident’.
A PSNI alert said that the ‘Ballysillan Road is currently closed between Silverstream Gardens and Oldpark Road due to an ongoing incident’.
It advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
On Twitter, Translink posted: “#MET #11A #12C ❗ Ballysillan Road is closed between Oldpark Road and Bilston Road . ℹ️ Metro 11A will operate via Upper Crumlin Road to Ballysillan Park, Metro 12Cs will operate via Crumlin Road, Alliance Avenue to Cliftonville Road.”
Local DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst issued a Tweet where he claims a ‘small explosion’ in the area overnight is being linked to an attempted ATM theft.
He posted: “It is their (PSNI) understanding that there was an attempted ATM theft on the Ballysillan Road which resulted in an explosion.
“Those responsible then made off towards Ballysillan Playing fields.
“It happened around 1.30am this morning.
“If anyone has information regarding this disgraceful robbery attempt, please ensure that you contact the PSNI.”
The PSNI have been asked to a comment.