Plan to draw up improvements to major Great Britain-Northern Ireland freight route
Upgrading the A75 was one of the committments in the then-Tory government’s January 2024 Safeguarding the Union document, which pledged to “improve the physical connections that link Northern Ireland to Great Britain”.
Tomorrow the chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce a further £3.45m for the Scottish Government to draw up A75 upgrades.
The government said in a statement: “The strategically important road, which links the Irish Sea port of Cairnryan with the rest of the UK is vital to UK connectivity and growing the UK's economy.
"The road handles approximately 45% of Northern Ireland’s trade with the rest of the UK, but much of it is single carriageway with a 40mph limit for HGVs.”
Ms Reeves called the road “a vital link for business”.
Future improvements to the A75 will need to be funded by the Scottish government.