Plan to draw up improvements to major Great Britain-Northern Ireland freight route

​The government is to draw up proposals to improve Scotland’s A75 road – a key route for NI freight traffic.

Upgrading the A75 was one of the committments in the then-Tory government’s January 2024 Safeguarding the Union document, which pledged to “improve the physical connections that link Northern Ireland to Great Britain”.

Tomorrow the chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce a further £3.45m for the Scottish Government to draw up A75 upgrades.

The government said in a statement: “The strategically important road, which links the Irish Sea port of Cairnryan with the rest of the UK is vital to UK connectivity and growing the UK's economy.

A general view of the A75 (from Google Maps). The government has set aside money to plan for its upgrade

"The road handles approximately 45% of Northern Ireland’s trade with the rest of the UK, but much of it is single carriageway with a 40mph limit for HGVs.”

Ms Reeves called the road “a vital link for business”.