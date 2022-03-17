P&O Ferries services ‘unable to run for the next few hours’
P&O Ferries have made a shock announcement this morning that they will not be running ‘for the next few hours’.
By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:03 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 9:09 am
A Tweet this morning says: “Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours.
“Our Port Teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this will have on your journey plans.”