P&O Ferries services ‘unable to run for the next few hours’ - company confirm they are ‘not going into liquidation’

A Tweet this morning says: “Regretfully, P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few hours.

“Our Port Teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will have on your journey plans.”

P&O Ferries has denied it is going into liquidation after suspending sailings.

A spokesman for the firm said: “P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation.

“We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 2/2/2021: ferry arrives at Larne port, Co. Antrim, from Scotland this morning.

“Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements.”

Stormont Assembly members whose constituency incorporates the port of Larne have expressed concern about the potential implications for the P&O route to Cairnryan in Scotland.

East Antrim MLA John Stewart, who has relatives who work at the port, said staff were uncertain about what would be announced.

“The information is being nothing more than drip-fed to them,” the Ulster Unionist MLA told BBC Radio Ulster.

He said it was a “worrying” development.

“For the staff, for Larne port itself, particularly for the local effect here, and also for businesses and passengers that regularly use that service, it’s an invaluable local service over to Cairnryan and I think this news will be deeply worrying for all of them, especially in the absence of any concrete information as to what the long-term strategy is going to be.”

East Antrim MLA John Stewart added: “What we need to hear from the company is that the sailing from Larne to Cairnryan is set in stone and will continue to be there, and they’re going to honour and keep the staff there and continue that sailing because it’s such an integral part of the local economy here.”

His constituency counterpart, Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson, said: “It’s very disturbing, of course, for passengers but particularly concerning for the port of Larne in my constituency of East Antrim.

“Larne port is pivotal for tonnes and tonnes of load freight that comes through that port on a daily basis.”

Mr Dickson said the issue needed attention at the top of government.

“It should be people like Grant Shapps the transport minister making an announcement because this is affecting the whole of the United Kingdom,” he told Radio Ulster.

